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LAS VEGAS SHOOTING HOAX BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
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1527 views • August 07, 2018
THIS VIDEO WAS TAKEN DOWN FROM YOUTUBE THE SAME DAY IT WAS PUT UP SPECIAL THANKS TO JEFF C PLEASE MIRROR AND SHARE TO HELP EXPOSE THE DOMESTIC TERRORISTS KNOWN AS THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA.FOR MORE BANNED AND BREAKING NEWS CHECK OUT MY SITE http://madashellnews.com
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