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LKS Video The ANSWER to- "What is your purpose in life?"
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10 views • August 06, 2018
Llama Karuna Seva, (David) continues his series of videos describing wisdom he obtained after being taken off world in 1987. This segment explains the answer to the human questions of "Why am I here?" "What is my purpose in life?"
His full series will eventually presented here but you can move ahead on his website at LlamaKarunaSeva.com There is nothing to buy or register to get this free information.
His full series will eventually presented here but you can move ahead on his website at LlamaKarunaSeva.com There is nothing to buy or register to get this free information.
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