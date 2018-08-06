© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EMERGENCY: President Trump Must Defend The First Amendment
Follow
1
Share
Report
1864 views • August 06, 2018
Alex Jones calls upon President Trump and the patriots that support him to stand up in defense of the first amendment by spreading the word and telling everyone you know it's under attack!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.