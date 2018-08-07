© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Truth - S.01 Ep.03a - Believers and Unbelievers - My Creed - part 1
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • August 07, 2018
Did you research what you call the truth for yourself? Do you believe what you believe intentionally or just as a tradition? Are you an adherent to your faith because it is the prevailing belief where you grew up? What does the bible really say about truth, God, and reality? This is how I came to believe what I believe. This isn’t THE way to find the truths of God but it is a start on the idea of how it is done. Don’t believe ANYTHING until you have done the research and used your brain.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.