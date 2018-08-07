What is Truth - S.01 Ep.03a - Believers and Unbelievers - My Creed - part 1

Did you research what you call the truth for yourself? Do you believe what you believe intentionally or just as a tradition? Are you an adherent to your faith because it is the prevailing belief where you grew up? What does the bible really say about truth, God, and reality? This is how I came to believe what I believe. This isn’t THE way to find the truths of God but it is a start on the idea of how it is done. Don’t believe ANYTHING until you have done the research and used your brain.