© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sandy Hook - SHES Emergency Plan
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • August 07, 2018
Since I made this video, new information has come to light. The unredacted Emergency plan was submitted as an evidentiary item in a lawsuit filed by Sandy Hook parents against the Newtown school district. 6 of the 11 names of people who had helped develop the plan had left that position between 2005 and 2011, i.e. the Emergency Plan was very outdated. The unredacted version can be found here, item #198: http://civilinquiry.jud.ct.gov/CaseDetail/PublicCaseDetail.aspx?DocketNo=NNHCV156075650S
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.