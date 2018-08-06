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Censorship Of Conservatives Across The Web Is A Coordinated Effort To Usher In Complete Communism
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614 views • August 06, 2018
John Guandolo joins Alex Jones live via Skype to expose the plan to usher in communism in the United States by first silencing conservative voices across the internet that speak out against it.
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