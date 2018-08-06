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Mikhaila Peterson Answers Carnivore Diet Controversies: Scurvy, Heart Disease, Cancer, Studies, etc
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179 views • August 06, 2018
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View full interview at https://youtu.be/GsdfAO83110
GoFundMe for Josh's surgery and medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/josh039s-knee-surgery-fund
View full interview at https://youtu.be/GsdfAO83110
GoFundMe for Josh's surgery and medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/josh039s-knee-surgery-fund
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