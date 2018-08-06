© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silence in Sweden (A Viral & then banned video on You Tube)
Follow
0
Share
Report
166 views • August 06, 2018
Video created by Natalie, a Swedish friend of POSEIDON
She is the ballerina dancing.
I POSEIDON edited her version and removed any words that might trigger an allergic reaction.
Replaced the "bad words" with puppies and babies. I hope puppies and babies are allowed.
👍🏻LIKE and SHARE, help the TRUTH reach OUR PEOPLE!
👉🏻SUPPORT This WORK:
✅PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/poseidon7
✅PAYPAL: http://www.paypal.me/Poseidon2
✅IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE MUG: http://teespring.com/stores/poseidon-5
She is the ballerina dancing.
I POSEIDON edited her version and removed any words that might trigger an allergic reaction.
Replaced the "bad words" with puppies and babies. I hope puppies and babies are allowed.
👍🏻LIKE and SHARE, help the TRUTH reach OUR PEOPLE!
👉🏻SUPPORT This WORK:
✅PATREON: http://www.patreon.com/poseidon7
✅PAYPAL: http://www.paypal.me/Poseidon2
✅IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE MUG: http://teespring.com/stores/poseidon-5
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.