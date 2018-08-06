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Li'l Bug -- QX90C Pro QX95 Frame Testing VGA recording on EV100 DVR
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19 views • August 06, 2018
Well, my Li'l Bug is still going strong and I've put this video to one of my all time favorite ScreamTracker 3 music module compositions. Hope you enjoy!
I used:
- QX90C Pro on QX95 frame
- Jumper T8SG V2 Advanced transmitter
- Quanum Cyclops V2 goggles
- EV100 Micro AV Recorder
- 808 #16 V3 D Lens camera
Thanks to JaseChong for 'Jupiter' Jupiter.S3M (music extended to fit video), https://modarchive.org
Thanks to ShotCut http://www.shotcut.org
I used:
- QX90C Pro on QX95 frame
- Jumper T8SG V2 Advanced transmitter
- Quanum Cyclops V2 goggles
- EV100 Micro AV Recorder
- 808 #16 V3 D Lens camera
Thanks to JaseChong for 'Jupiter' Jupiter.S3M (music extended to fit video), https://modarchive.org
Thanks to ShotCut http://www.shotcut.org
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