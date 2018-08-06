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Take The Red Pill - Jeff Berwick on Living Outside The Matrix
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87 views • August 06, 2018
Jeff Berwick is interviewed by Nigel Howitt for Lawful Rebel - Living Outside The Matrix Podcast.
Keywords
cryptocurrenciesanarchaportugalanarchapulco 2019bitcoin and it's priceexiting the matrixfinancial self protectiongovernment schools & medical systemhidden inflation vs the tech boominevitable financial collapsekeynesian vs austrian economicsmainstream liquidity crisismoney and happinessstate indoctrinationthe great scamthe profound misunderstanding of anarcho-capitalismtopics include: the matrix metaphorwhat will happen to crypto in a financial collapse
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