© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Purge Is On: Tech Left Uses Strawman To Silence Alex Jones
Follow
1
Share
Report
536 views • August 06, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how the tech left built his persona up to be a false representation of what Infowars actually stands for in order to easily knock down his outreach based on their own strawman.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.