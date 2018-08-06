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Nearly 2,000 Nukes On Alert After Huge Fireball Explodes Over Military Base in Greenland
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64 views • August 06, 2018
Rocket Ron "A fireball was detected over Greenland on July 25, 2018 by US Government sensors at an altitude of 43.3 km. The energy from the explosion is estimated to be 2.1 kilotons"
https://twitter.com/RonBaalke/status/1024371681106620416
Exclusive Content, Over 1900 Podcasts http://www.leakproject.com
https://twitter.com/RonBaalke/status/1024371681106620416
Exclusive Content, Over 1900 Podcasts http://www.leakproject.com
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