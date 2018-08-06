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Museum Train Sweden 2016
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14 views • August 06, 2018
This locomotive got it's inspiration from the North American hi-speed trains, its called "Rapid" so this day in swedish railway history, Upplands-Väsby celebrated it's 100 year as Train Station for SJ "Swedish State Railways" with a rare train you might say.
On this end is the Rapid Locomotive, on the other is a Steam Engine.
My first video on real.video, i am about to end the publications of new videos on my youtube channel which is #sightvs
Gonna republish some of catalogue videos.
Enjoy.
On this end is the Rapid Locomotive, on the other is a Steam Engine.
My first video on real.video, i am about to end the publications of new videos on my youtube channel which is #sightvs
Gonna republish some of catalogue videos.
Enjoy.
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