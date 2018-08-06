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BEWARE: Cellphone Radiation Causes Cancer, Infertility, and Health Problems!
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77 views • August 06, 2018
This is primarily a public HEALTH and Safety Warning, folks! If you wish to avoid cancer, here is some pertinent information.
"Spirit Animal _ Eagle _Native American Music -Niall" was borrowed an cut from Youtube for the visuals of this episode. All visual credit due there, and all audio by PsychoticPhilosophy aside from an intro excerpt of music, by the Doors. Enjoy.
Join me on Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/psychoticphilosophy
Join me on Minds: www.minds.com/psychoticphilosophy
"Spirit Animal _ Eagle _Native American Music -Niall" was borrowed an cut from Youtube for the visuals of this episode. All visual credit due there, and all audio by PsychoticPhilosophy aside from an intro excerpt of music, by the Doors. Enjoy.
Join me on Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/psychoticphilosophy
Join me on Minds: www.minds.com/psychoticphilosophy
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