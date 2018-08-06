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"It's Called a GIMMICK!" (Alex Jones is Bernie Sanders)
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24 views • August 06, 2018
A segment I clipped from The Alex Jones Show. To follow my podcast, read below...
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Listen to PsychoticPhilosophy on Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/psychoticphilosophy
Join me on Minds: www.minds.com/psychoticphilosophy
Thanks for tuning in everyone-
I'm on Steemit now as well, search for me at steemit.com/@psychephilosophy
Share, upvote, like, and subscribe!
Farewell, my fellow human beings!
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