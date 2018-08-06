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Massive Planet Bigger Than Jupiter w/ 200 X Its Magnetic Force Discovered Outside Solar System
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46 views • August 06, 2018
VLA Detects Possible Extrasolar Planetary-Mass Magnetic Powerhouse
https://public.nrao.edu/news/planetary-mass-powerhouse/
Research Article
Check out Over 1900 Podcasts http://www.leakproject.com
https://public.nrao.edu/news/planetary-mass-powerhouse/
Research Article
Check out Over 1900 Podcasts http://www.leakproject.com
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