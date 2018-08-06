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HIDDEN early GEMS from FRANK STAMM films #1
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14 views • August 06, 2018
A review of some rarely seen gems from the films of director Frank Stamm. We look at some interesting moments from Stamm’s early films made with a typical home video camera, eventually leading up to a scene from the 35-minute “The Fudge Club Profile”, one of Stamm’s first films shot with a decent prosumer camera.
https://frankstammfilms.weebly.com/
https://frankstammfilms.weebly.com/
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