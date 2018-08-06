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The Real Reason Apple, Facebook, Spotify, And YouTube Banned Infowars
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2850 views • August 06, 2018
Apple, Spotify, Facebook and YouTube all banned Infowars within 12 hours of each other, illustrating how last night’s purge was a coordinated effort and has nothing to do with these platforms enforcing “hate speech” rules.
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