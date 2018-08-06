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The Las Vegas Stargate - A Brief Introduction
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91 views • August 06, 2018
American contactee, Kin Taal, provides a brief introduction to the secret message embedded in the world famous WELCOME TO LAS VEGAS sign. ( 100% Original Content )
God Bless America.
God Bless America.
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