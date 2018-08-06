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One Voice with Rich Meyers Ep. 4 "Urgent Message For Alex Jones and Infowars"
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1039 views • August 06, 2018
My suggestion for Alex Jones to take the open censorship and tyranny of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube/Google and move completely and publicly to Gab.ai and Real.Video. We could use this censorship to our advantage and leave the above in the waste bin of History.
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