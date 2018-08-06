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BANNED FROM YOUTUBE: THE ALEX JONES CHANNEL (INFOWARS) 8/6/2018
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1719 views • August 06, 2018
NBC NEWS: Facebook, YouTube and Apple remove Alex Jones and Infowars from their platforms
Facebook and other tech giants have been under growing pressure to crack down on the spread of misinformation across their platforms.
Facebook and other tech giants have been under growing pressure to crack down on the spread of misinformation across their platforms.
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