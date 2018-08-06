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The Intercept
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15 views • August 06, 2018
The Intercept was front and center on Drudge today — an article on The NSA’s Hidden Spy Hubs in Eight U.S. Cities. Concrete monoliths were built to withstand earthquakes and nuclear explosions. We have known about them for quite a while, especially the cozy relationship between AT&T and the building in New York City (which the NSA has maintained with AT&T).
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/06/26/the-intercept/
https://barefootcavalry.com/2018/06/26/the-intercept/
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