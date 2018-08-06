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Communists attack veteran - May Day L.A. 2018
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148 views • August 06, 2018
I became an American recently so I've been studying the current political divide here in the U.S. This was my first visit to a protest in many years. It was billed as an immigrant rally but I quickly discovered it was in fact a communist gathering who's members stifled the free expression of an American veteran. The setting, MacArthur Park, downtown L.A. where freedom of speech was indeed melting in the dark.
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