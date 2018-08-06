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FACEBOOK HAS DELETED INFOWARS (ALEX JONES) 8/6/2018
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192 views • August 06, 2018
INFOWARS.COM - Here are the real reasons Infowars is being purged by Big Tech;
– Infowars is widely credited with having played a key role in electing Donald Trump. By banning Infowars, big tech is engaging in election meddling just three months before crucial mid-terms. - https://www.newswars.com/the-real-reason-apple-facebook-spotify-youtube-banned-infowars/
– Infowars is widely credited with having played a key role in electing Donald Trump. By banning Infowars, big tech is engaging in election meddling just three months before crucial mid-terms. - https://www.newswars.com/the-real-reason-apple-facebook-spotify-youtube-banned-infowars/
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