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Truth With Christ Part2, Prophecy Summary Interview
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13 views • August 06, 2018
These interviews is my attempt to summarize approx 210 previous videos I've done on Prophecy over the last 8 years. Then to condense them into a picture of the breadcrumb trail that shows how it's actually Christ speaking to Abraham in Genesis Chapter 12. You can correlate the 300 quotes & 3000 cross references from the NT back to the OT & show the realization of what Christ said in Luke 24:44. That he taught the prophecies about himself in the books of Moses, the Prophets & Psalms.
Keywords
prophecyjewsabrahamisaacjosephtribes of israelgentilesroyal priesthoodjacobprophecieshouse of israel12 tribes13 tribes144000 projectchrist the hornetchrist the kingchrist the messiahchrist the prophetchrist the rockchrist the scepterchrist the sceptrechrist the shieldchrist the stonechrist the terrorhouse of judahking of righteousnessprince of peace
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