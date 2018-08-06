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Stress In Your Cells
Energy Matters, LLC
Energy Matters, LLC
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308 views • August 06, 2018
Emotional imprints affect the thoughts inside your mind. Research now shows that post-traumatic stress is stored inside the body at a much deeper level than we once realized. This energy doesn’t just speed your heart rate or tense your muscles, it literally seeps into your cells. When a traumatic event occurs, a cell... (To Learn More, Continue Reading on the Energy Matters, LLC blog: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/stress-in-your-cells)
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healingenergetic healingstressenergycellsenergy matters llcartrose boghosmemoriesself-improvementreduce anxietyenergetic clearingimprintspost-traumatic stress
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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