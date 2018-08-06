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Stress In Your Cells
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308 views • August 06, 2018
Emotional imprints affect the thoughts inside your mind. Research now shows that post-traumatic stress is stored inside the body at a much deeper level than we once realized. This energy doesn’t just speed your heart rate or tense your muscles, it literally seeps into your cells. When a traumatic event occurs, a cell... (To Learn More, Continue Reading on the Energy Matters, LLC blog: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/stress-in-your-cells)
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