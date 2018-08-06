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How Important Is Your Big Toe?
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334 views • August 06, 2018
It might be humorous or unglamorous to discuss this overlooked body part, but how important is your big toe? Besides being essential to athletic performance, the big toe (or great toe) helps maintain balance.
This toe differs from the others. For starters, your big toe has two... (Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/how-important-is-your-big-toe)
This toe differs from the others. For starters, your big toe has two... (Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/how-important-is-your-big-toe)
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