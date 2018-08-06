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Hollywood A-List Child Sex Parties?
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3070 views • August 06, 2018
It’s a Hollywood scandal of epic proportions. A-List celebrities including names like Steven Spielberg Meryl Streep Tom Hanks are accused of child trafficking. Welcome to the Hollywood pedophile Awards, where top celebrities give each other children as awards, as they move from house to house, hosting child sex parties. Sound incredible? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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