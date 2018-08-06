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Charles Ortel is CLOSING IN – Look Who's Talking
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36 views • August 06, 2018
Loose lips are said to sink ships. Seemingly out of nowhere, James Clapper is suddenly as loose as a Christmas goose and Mr. Obama may be getting coal in his stocking...
Download Charles' Presentation – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hh5mwoRKqqO176Z_PJEw2OyzAVOieP98/view?usp=sharing
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Download Charles' Presentation – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Hh5mwoRKqqO176Z_PJEw2OyzAVOieP98/view?usp=sharing
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
monthly sponsorship on Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
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