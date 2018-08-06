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Examining LVMPD October 1, 2017 911 Emergency Calls with Special Guests Joe Napoli and Mr. Burgandy
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28 views • August 06, 2018
oe Napoli returns to join me and a new guest, Mr. Burgandy as we explore evidence within the recently released 9-1-1 emergency calls from the night of the October 1 shooting massacre in Las Vegas.
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