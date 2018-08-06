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Vince Foster to Russiagate – Transference and Misdirection In Clinton Coverups with Larry Nichols
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224 views • August 06, 2018
Larry joins me to discuss the tried and true Clinton practices of blaming your adversaries for you own transgressions while obfuscating facts and destroying evidence, no matter what the crime.
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