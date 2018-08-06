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CLINTON ARKANCIDE & FBI CORRUPTION – Jason Goodman Live Simulcast of the Pete Santilli Show
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129 views • August 06, 2018
On this LIVE SIMULCAST of The Pete Santilli Show, Peter and I discuss the ever growing Clinton Body Count and how the most sophisticated criminal syndicate the world has ever known has managed to get away with it for so long.
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