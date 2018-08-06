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The story of The Netherlands is the story of Heineken
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350 views • August 06, 2018
The Netherlands is one big marketing- and propaganda-scam. Behind the wooden shoes and the windmills is hidden a repressive terror-state run by pedophiles, drugs dealers and crime syndicates. It's nearly impossible to get international attention for this reality specifically for this very reason: the marketing-machine is (still) too powerful and too effective. And if this machine is not enough, Clinton-style killing squads are ready to do the job.
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