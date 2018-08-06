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INSIDE THE FBI – How Lives Are Destroyed When The Bureau Turns Its Back On One of Their Own
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12 views • August 06, 2018
Michael Dick is a retired Special Agent who served in the Federal Bureau of Investigation alongside Robyn Gritz and other true patriots. He talks with me tonight about what happens to those who cross the likes of Robert Mueller, James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok.
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