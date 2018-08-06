the Phoenix

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this is from january 28, 2018. it's 5 minutes like most of my stuff, 5 minutes or less.
it's on the history of palestine & goes through the history of israel & some facts from jimmy carter's book, palestine, peace not apartheid.
i'm an english teacher living in china & ironically, i'm free to say whatever i like on the internet. ha.