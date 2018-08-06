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SHOCK & AMAZEMENT WAKE UP! (a POSEIDON vital video)
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19 views • August 06, 2018
A POSEIDON VIDEO
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Please support the POSEIDON channel.
✅http://www.patreon.com/poseidon7
This is satire, this is comedy, this is a compilation of funny clips with sound effects.
Editing done by Grandmarshal Josip Broz Tito, nicknamed Babo.
Not commented by POSEIDON.
👍🏻LIKE and SHARE, help the TRUTH reach OUR PEOPLE!
✅Make a Paypal donation: http://www.paypal.me/Poseidon2
👍🏻LIKE and SHARE, help the TRUTH reach OUR PEOPLE!
Please support the POSEIDON channel.
✅http://www.patreon.com/poseidon7
This is satire, this is comedy, this is a compilation of funny clips with sound effects.
Editing done by Grandmarshal Josip Broz Tito, nicknamed Babo.
Not commented by POSEIDON.
👍🏻LIKE and SHARE, help the TRUTH reach OUR PEOPLE!
✅Make a Paypal donation: http://www.paypal.me/Poseidon2
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