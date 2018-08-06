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CHP Canada at March for Life 2015
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25 views • August 06, 2018
CHP Canada and National Leader Rod Taylor at the March for Life in Ottawa, Ontario. May 14, 2015.
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
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