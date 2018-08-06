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Welcome to the Christian Heritage Party of Canada (2015)
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36 views • August 06, 2018
Welcome to the Christian Heritage Party of Canada (2015). The only pro-life political party in Canada.
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
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