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California AB1810 "Mental Health Bill" Democrats put citizens last, criminals first
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17 views • August 06, 2018
About the Bill - https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180AB1810
Who voted for the Bill - https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billVotesClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180AB1810
What about the Victims of crimes? Where is their justices? According to Democrat control State Legislator you don't count, just the criminals. #VETOOUTDEMOCRATS
Who voted for the Bill - https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billVotesClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180AB1810
What about the Victims of crimes? Where is their justices? According to Democrat control State Legislator you don't count, just the criminals. #VETOOUTDEMOCRATS
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