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All Wars Are Bankers' Wars
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467 views • August 06, 2018
This film shows clearly that whenever a president, prime minister, dictator or king tell you that they're (we're) going into another country to fight terrorism, seize WMDs, spread democracy, or save innocents from chemical weapons attacks...,the bankers and oligarchs are likely planning another war and regime change, But not for that propagandized reason we'll keep hearing via the M.S. news. Time after time they're really after control of resources, plain and simple.
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