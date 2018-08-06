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The World Famous Orangewood Pool in Anahiem, CA
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162 views • August 06, 2018
I am very lucky to have found and ridden one of the best pools of the modern skateboarding era (late 90s). The level of skateboarding at the time combined with the overall accessibility and the proximity to the epicenter of skateboarding culture were all factors which easily classify this as a legendary skateboarding spot. Skateboarding, Video, Editing & Voice-over by Toby Burger.
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