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The Biggest Lie In Human History - is right in front of you!
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43 views • August 06, 2018
With the Propaganda Ministry pumping out Fake News around the world 24/7...is it any wonder that busy people carrying on with their lives have little time to seek the truth...and believe the news they hear?
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