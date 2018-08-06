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Above Average Day in Malibu
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18 views • August 06, 2018
An above average day surfing at Leo Carillo in Malibu, CA several years ago during an injury where I was out for a bit but could not stay away from the action. Shot and edited by Toby Burger on 16:9 widescreen HD Video.
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