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French Reef Dive, Key Largo
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106 views • August 06, 2018
Fairly heavy current, warm water and limited visibility but hey, a day in the water beats a day on land any day yes?
Rainbow Reef Dive Center, Key Largo Florida.
Rainbow Reef Dive Center, Key Largo Florida.
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