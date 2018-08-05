© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HE RESCUED US FROM THE POWER OF DARKNESS
Follow
0
Share
Report
8 views • August 05, 2018
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Colossians 1:12-14 and explains the following: God qualifies us only through the finished work of the Savior. Apart from God’s grace through Jesus Christ, all people would be qualified only to receive His wrath. The believer’s spiritual liberation by God from Satan’s kingdom, which, in contrast to the realm of light with truth and purity, is the realm of darkness (Luke 22:53) with only deception and wickedness.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.