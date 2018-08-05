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Strange Signs In The Sky - The Truth Behind Star Signs - Jonathan Gray
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86 views • August 05, 2018
The Great Astrology Cover-up: - The Amazing Truth Behind Star Names and Signs. Ancient civilizations believed that a serpent took control of the world. They believed a virgin's baby would fight the serpent defeat him and bring peace, life and happiness to mankind. The pictures on the "sky map" were used to describe this story and NOT to tell people's fortunes through the stars.... buy this great e-book from the source: http://www.surprisingdiscoveries.com/ebooks---page-1.html
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