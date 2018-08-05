ENERGY HEALING

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a harmonic rebalancing of the energetic body systems occurs.
At this time we are transforming our carbon based body into a crystalline solar light body and moving into a higher dimensional reality.
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ENERGY CONSULTATIONS WITH ANJIKA
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BOOKS BY ANJIKA
Warriors, Wizards and The Wicked: Understanding the Forces at Work in These Contradictory Times
Swimming Toward The Sun: Disease Disappears
The Land of Ahz: No Pain During Labor and Delivery
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ENERGY LIBRARY BY ANJIKA
Clearing Your Energy I: A Daily Clearing Method
Clearing Your Energy II: Deep Clearing Progression
The Gate: Taking Control of Your Energy
Realizing Your Desired Outcomes: A Self-Guided Process
Future Self, Future Life: Teleport to Your Future
Etheric Healing Retreat: Take Your Healing to a Higher Level
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