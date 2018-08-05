© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Archaeologists Find The Gate To The Biblical City Where Jesus Miraculously Fed The Multitude
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • August 05, 2018
http://JoshPeckDisclosure.com PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE! What did they find there? Find out here!
GoFundMe for Josh's surgery and medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/josh039s-knee-surgery-fund
JoshPeckDisclosure is funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one-time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://joshpeckdisclosure.com/donate or for as little as $1 a month, become a Peck Patron at http://patreon.com/joshpeck
GoFundMe for Josh's surgery and medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/josh039s-knee-surgery-fund
JoshPeckDisclosure is funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one-time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://joshpeckdisclosure.com/donate or for as little as $1 a month, become a Peck Patron at http://patreon.com/joshpeck
Keywords
newsbiblejesusfedeventsnewbiblicaldisclosurephilosophy2019fishcityarchaeologyhot2018horngatepeckskywatchtvcurrentjoshdiscoveredtomderekgilbertmultiversearchaeological discoveriesarchaeology documentarybible videosbiblical archaeological discoveriesbiblical archaeologybiblical archaeology documentaryfishesjesus feeds 5000loavesmiracles of jesusmultitudeszer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.