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Dallas NRA Running off French Reporter
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32 views • August 05, 2018
Watch me bullhorn a special snowflake out in front of the NRA convention after I was booted out of the first antigunner protest before Infowars shown up at noon for that protest. The best part was after bullhorning the snowflake 2 French Reporters come over to talk, It didnt go well for these 2 libtards and they ran off.
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