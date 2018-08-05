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Declared to Be the Son of God
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11 views • August 05, 2018
8/05/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Apostle John's Writings Speak of the [Spiritual] Kingdom of God Rather Than the [Physical] Kingdom of Heaven. Critical Point: What Changed About Jesus at His Resurrection from the Dead? 1 John 3:9
A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Apostle John's Writings Speak of the [Spiritual] Kingdom of God Rather Than the [Physical] Kingdom of Heaven. Critical Point: What Changed About Jesus at His Resurrection from the Dead? 1 John 3:9
A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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